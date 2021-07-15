3.7 Magnitude Earthquake shakes the California-Nevada border

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nevada and parts of California were woken up by an earthquake Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit the California-Nevada border at about 7:20 a.m. and lasted for about five seconds.
According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was South-Southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada and could be felt in Smith Valley, Nevada, Markleeville, California, South Lake Tahoe, California and Hawthorne, Nevada.
No damage has been reported from the quake..
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
WATCH MORE: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.