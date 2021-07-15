x
Earthquakes

3.7 Magnitude Earthquake shakes the California-Nevada border

The epicenter of the earthquake was South-Southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nevada and parts of California were woken up by an earthquake Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit the California-Nevada border at about 7:20 a.m. and lasted for about five seconds.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was South-Southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada and could be felt in Smith Valley, Nevada, Markleeville, California, South Lake Tahoe, California and Hawthorne, Nevada. 

No damage has been reported from the quake.. 

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

