September heatwave to bring growing concerns for new fires

Triple digit heat is causing very low humidity in fire prone areas with air quality expected to remain unhealthy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first full week of September is brining the heat to Northern California.

A heat advisory goes into effect from noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, and lasts through 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. During this time, temperatures are expected to range between 100-108 degrees.

We don’t need a heat advisory to tell us it’s hot. Standing outside, you’ll notice the lack in winds and the smoke in the air. It will feel hotter to the skin.

Most Valley spots and Foothill areas near the Caldor and Dixie Fires will be waking up to thicker smoke. As the day moves into the evening, more winds will pick up, dispersing some of the pollutants. This will improve air quality slightly, however, expect unhealthy air for the week.

We all know the drier the grasses, shrubs, and trees get, the quicker they are to burn. When they burn, they create their own spot fires. As more and more spot fires get created, a whole area of forest becomes very hot at the surface, and the fire is able to create its own weather activity. This is despite the lack in winds.

This is an example of how fires get out of hand quickly, even when Red Flag Warning days aren’t forecast. In California, fire season has been known to be nearly year round, with record temperatures and no precipitation recorded as early as February.

Winds will have a slight increase, mostly near the coastal range and Valley spots influenced by the Delta. Grass fires will be concerns for the Valley and coastal range Tuesday evening.

