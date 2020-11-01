STOCKTON, Calif. — Local minor league hockey and basketball games, amateur local mixed martial arts and a week-long event kick-off highlighting local restaurants are some of the events that are sweeping through in Stockton

Here's what happening in Stockton starting Jan. 12. 

Stockton Kings vs Austin Spurs

What: The Stockton Kings face the Austin Spurs

When: Jan. 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Where: 248 W Fremont St 

Cost: Single tickets vary, click here

STOCKTON HEAT VS SAN DIEGO GULLS 

What: The Stockton Heat face the San Diego Gulls

When: Jan. 15,  7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 248 W. Fremont Street 

Cost: $15 to $38  

Spurs n Lace Equestrian Drill Team's Clam Chowder/Trip Tip Fundraiser

What: The Spurs n Lace Equestrian Drill Team is hosting a fundraiser. The fundraiser is selling clam chowder, tri-tip and pasta. 

When: Jan. 18, 2019

Where: San Joaquin Valley Rangers Clubhouse, 1240 Shaw Road Stockton, CA 95215

Cost: Adult: $20 / Children (12 and younger): $10 

209 BEATDOWN XI

What: 209 Beatdown XI is an amateur mixed martial arts event that pits Stockton fighters against opponents from throughout California. 

When: Jan. 18, doors open at 4 p.m. and fights start at  6 p.m.

Where: Stockton Civic Auditorium,  525 North Center Street 

Cost:  

  • General admission balcony: $35
  • General admission main floor: $45
  • Cage side: $75    

STOCKTON RESTAURANT WEEK 

What: Visit Stockton is hosting restaurant week that features restaurants in the city of Stockton.

Where: Stockton 

When: Jan. 17 to Jan. 26. 

Cost: For more information, click here

MORE FROM STOCKTON: 

►STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter 

WATCH MORE: Mark S. Allen devours ‘Teddy Bear' pancake at Chuck’s in Stockton