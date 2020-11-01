STOCKTON, Calif. — Local minor league hockey and basketball games, amateur local mixed martial arts and a week-long event kick-off highlighting local restaurants are some of the events that are sweeping through in Stockton.
Here's what happening in Stockton starting Jan. 12.
Stockton Kings vs Austin Spurs
What: The Stockton Kings face the Austin Spurs
When: Jan. 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 248 W Fremont St
Cost: Single tickets vary, click here.
STOCKTON HEAT VS SAN DIEGO GULLS
What: The Stockton Heat face the San Diego Gulls
When: Jan. 15, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 248 W. Fremont Street
Cost: $15 to $38
Spurs n Lace Equestrian Drill Team's Clam Chowder/Trip Tip Fundraiser
What: The Spurs n Lace Equestrian Drill Team is hosting a fundraiser. The fundraiser is selling clam chowder, tri-tip and pasta.
When: Jan. 18, 2019
Where: San Joaquin Valley Rangers Clubhouse, 1240 Shaw Road Stockton, CA 95215
Cost: Adult: $20 / Children (12 and younger): $10
209 BEATDOWN XI
What: 209 Beatdown XI is an amateur mixed martial arts event that pits Stockton fighters against opponents from throughout California.
When: Jan. 18, doors open at 4 p.m. and fights start at 6 p.m.
Where: Stockton Civic Auditorium, 525 North Center Street
Cost:
- General admission balcony: $35
- General admission main floor: $45
- Cage side: $75
STOCKTON RESTAURANT WEEK
What: Visit Stockton is hosting restaurant week that features restaurants in the city of Stockton.
Where: Stockton
When: Jan. 17 to Jan. 26.
Cost: For more information, click here.
MORE FROM STOCKTON:
- The Stockton Red Onion | Incredibly popular. Incredibly hard to find.
- Rapper MBNel's music is putting Stockton on the map in the hip-hop world
- San Joaquin County's newest answer for homeless families: 4 things to know about Family Promise
- Enjoy food during Stockton Restaurant Week, maybe win some money
►STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH MORE: Mark S. Allen devours ‘Teddy Bear' pancake at Chuck’s in Stockton