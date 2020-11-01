STOCKTON, Calif. — Local minor league hockey and basketball games, amateur local mixed martial arts and a week-long event kick-off highlighting local restaurants are some of the events that are sweeping through in Stockton.

Here's what happening in Stockton starting Jan. 12.

What: The Stockton Kings face the Austin Spurs

When: Jan. 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 248 W Fremont St

Cost: Single tickets vary, click here.

What: The Stockton Heat face the San Diego Gulls

When: Jan. 15, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 248 W. Fremont Street

Cost: $15 to $38

What: The Spurs n Lace Equestrian Drill Team is hosting a fundraiser. The fundraiser is selling clam chowder, tri-tip and pasta.

When: Jan. 18, 2019

Where: San Joaquin Valley Rangers Clubhouse, 1240 Shaw Road Stockton, CA 95215

Cost: Adult: $20 / Children (12 and younger): $10

What: 209 Beatdown XI is an amateur mixed martial arts event that pits Stockton fighters against opponents from throughout California.

When: Jan. 18, doors open at 4 p.m. and fights start at 6 p.m.

Where: Stockton Civic Auditorium, 525 North Center Street

Cost:

General admission balcony: $35

General admission main floor: $45

Cage side: $75

What: Visit Stockton is hosting restaurant week that features restaurants in the city of Stockton.

Where: Stockton

When: Jan. 17 to Jan. 26.

Cost: For more information, click here.

MORE FROM STOCKTON:

►STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Mark S. Allen devours ‘Teddy Bear' pancake at Chuck’s in Stockton