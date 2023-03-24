2 arrested, accused of Tuolumne County homicide

An autopsy revealed 63-year-old Ben Lindsey's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are now behind bars and facing murder charges after a homicide investigation in Tuolumne County.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says officials responded to a call in the area of Calle Quartz Drive in Columbia around 3 p.m. March 15 where they found 63-year-old Ben Lindsey dead in his home.

An autopsy revealed his death was caused by blunt force trauma. Witnesses also said Lindsey’s Jeep had been missing for a few days.

After further investigation, detectives learned Lindsey’s neighbor and tenant, 63-year-old Jon Starkweather, recently had his 28-year-old daughter Sabrina Starkweather and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder, stay at his home.

Jon Starkweather and McGuire-Meder were both arrested March 17 and charged with murder including conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery, according to officials.

Police are still looking for Sabrina Starkweather with a warrant out for her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case or information about Sabrina Starkweather's location is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 209-533-5815.

