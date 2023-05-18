Placerville bus driver accused of sexual acts with a minor, rape

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff's officials say they arrested a Placerville bus driver after receiving reports he allegedly contributed to the delinquency of a minor.
Detectives said they discovered multiple victims of the reported crime, including alleged instances of sexual assault and rape.
A search warrant was served in Cameron Park, but detectives said they arrested 32-year-old Scott Ridewood at a different location.
He was charged on suspicion of sexual acts with a minor, possession of child sexual abuse imagery, sexual battery and rape.
Sheriff's officials said he is being held at El Dorado County Placerville Jail and is ineligible for bail.