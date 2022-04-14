Tracy coach arrested for allegedly arranging meeting to engage in sex acts with 14-year-old

On April 14, 2022, a parent made Tracy police aware that her 14-year-old son had been receiving sexually suggestive text messages from his basketball coach.

TRACY, Calif — A Tracy basketball coach was arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages and arranging a meeting to engage in sex acts with a 14-year-old.

Police identified the basketball coach as 21-year-old Donovan Zachary London from Discovery Bay. Police say the basketball program London was a coach for is not affiliated with a school.

As the investigation continued, police say London's sexually-explicit messages continued.

"Believing he was communicating with the child, London agreed to meet the 14-year-old in Tracy for the purpose of engaging in sex acts," a statement from the Tracy Police Department says.

Instead of meeting the 14-year-old in Tracy, London was met with detectives.

On Tuesday, police arrested London on charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit certain felonies and arranging a meeting with a minor motivated by and for sexual purposes.

Following his arrest, on Thursday, further investigation led officers to charge London with possession of child pornography. Investigators currently do not have any information that suggests there are any additional victims.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Tracy Police Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6534.

Please see the attached information regarding a local basketball coach arrested for arranging a meeting to engage in sex acts with a minor. @ChiefMillington pic.twitter.com/uaIvzo8jwd — Tracy Police Department (@tracypd) May 5, 2022

