Stay-at-home order likely to be extended for Greater Sacramento Region | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health [CDPH] believes the stay-at-home order for the Greater Sacramento Region is likely to be extended. The Greater Sacramento Region was originally eligible to exit the order as early as Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

"While the Greater Sacramento region’s daily current ICU capacity numbers have been relatively consistent at approximately 14%, early projections over the next four weeks show ICU capacity is likely to drop," state officials said in a press release.

Official projects and an announcement is likely to come within the next few days.

The state became the third in the U.S. to reach the number, behind New York and Texas.

The grim milestone comes as the state experiences a surge that has swamped hospitals with COVID-19 patients in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

Hospitals are housing patients in hallways, conference rooms, a cafeteria and gift shops. Makeshift hospitals are being set up in tents, arenas and schools.

Here are the most recent coronavirus case numbers:

Total cases: 2,245,379 total

27,237 today

1.2% increase from prior day total

Total deaths: 25,386 total

428 today

1.7% increase from prior day total

Total tests: 32,855,482 total

232,406 today

0.7% increase from prior day total

ICU capacity by region:

Greater Sacramento Region: 14.4% (down from 17.4%)

Northern California: 34.1% (up from 31.5%)

San Joaquin Valley: 0% (static)

Bay Area: 8.5% (up from 7.5%)

Southern California: 0% (static)

Multi-agency team to help several counties with hospitals strained by pandemic

A new multi-agency state technical assistance team will start to assist several counties in California, including San Joaquin, as hospital systems continue to be strained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those counties include Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino as well as San Joaquin.

The multi-agency team is made of representatives from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) and the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD).

“Supporting our local partners as they face complex challenges within their hospital systems is the top priority for the state technical assistance team,” said Cal OES Assistant Director of Response Sherri Sarro in a press release. “As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, easing the strain on overwhelmed hospitals is essential for healthcare workers and the communities they serve.”

Team members will coordinate with local officials to assess the county's current situation, identify needs, mitigate issues, decide the best course of action and support each county's hospital systems.

New public health officer for Nevada County

Nevada County announced the addition of Dr. Scott Kellermann as its newest public health officer, according to a press release from the county.

Dr. Kellermann joins the county on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

“I look forward to engaging in public health in Nevada County, particularly with an immunization campaign to end the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Kellermann said in a press release. “I look forward to giving back to Nevada County the kindness and generosity that has been shown to me.”

Tribal casinos to ring in 2021 as virus spreads

California's tribal casinos are drawing customers even as Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered extraordinary limitations on other businesses amid a spike in coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed hospitals throughout the state. Self-governing tribal casinos have largely kept intact safety rules they adopted since reopening in the spring, though some have canceled New Year's Eve celebrations.

“Stay home orders” in effect since Dec. 3 for other businesses prohibit on-site dining, close gyms and cardrooms, restrict hotel reservations and limit capacity to 20% at retail stores.

More contagious variant hit California

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been found in California, where state health officials are warning people to avoid New Year's Eve gatherings. They say people could face the threat that hospitals will be overwhelmed by a third virus surge within weeks. A 30-year-old San Diego County man was found to have the variant Wednesday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County hit a grim milestone as the state's most populous county recorded more than 10,000 deaths.

Authorities say another surge in hospitalizations and deaths could come if people ignore social distancing. Los Angeles police plan to enforce health rules on New Year's Eve.

CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS:

