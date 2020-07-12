California imposes new virus rules as hospitals struggle

The state on Sunday reported a record-high number of daily new virus cases with confirmed infections topping 30,000.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California officials have imposed a new stay-at-home order on more than 33 million people that bars restaurant dining, shutters salons and limits retail in an effort to curb spiraling coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

The new rules took effect just before midnight Sunday for Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley also prohibit residents from gathering with people not in their households. The rules were triggered when available capacity in the region's intensive care units fell below 15%.

Five counties in the San Francisco Bay voluntarily adopted the new rules because they did not want to want for their ICUs to fill up before taking action.

Some local law enforcement said they would not enforce the rules and are counting on residents to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing. Others say they are educating the public and will issue citations only if necessary.

The state on Sunday reported a record-high number of daily new virus cases with confirmed infections topping 30,000. Gov. Newsom plans to hold a press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

