Here's a delicious recipe for Baked Strawberry Oatmeal | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Here's how to make a simple, hearty breakfast for the family or on the go.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This Strawberry Baked Oatmeal makes a hearty breakfast that's easy to make! Oats are high in prebiotic fiber which will help keep you feeling full until lunch. They're also a great source of iron.

You can either assemble it the night before (wet and dry ingredients separate) or pop it in the oven before getting ready for the day and it'll be done before you have to head out the door.

This oatmeal can be made gluten-free by using gluten-free oats. You can keep it sugar-free by leaving out the maple syrup. The strawberries give a good sweetness and also pack it with Vitamin C.

Ingredients

1 cup Strawberries (chopped)

2 cups Rolled Oats

1½ cups Cashew Milk (or other dairy-free milk)

½ cup Apple Sauce

2 tbsp Ground Flaxseed

½ tsp Baking Soda

½ tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Cinnamon

2 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tbsp Maple Syrup (or date syrup)

¼ tsp Salt (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F and line a 9x9 baking pan with parchment paper. Add the ground flax to the milk and mix together, set aside. In a large bowl, add the oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt (if using) and mix together. Then, add in apple sauce, milk+flax mixture, maple or date syrup and apple cider vinegar. Stir until everything is combined. Lastly stir in the strawberries.

2. Transfer the mixture to the baking pan. Bake in the oven for about 40 minutes. It will turn a light golden brown on top. Check with a toothpick to make sure it comes out clean. Allow it to cool for just about 5 minutes or so. Then serve with more strawberries, dairy-free yogurt, more date/maple syrup, nut butters or your other favorite oatmeal toppings. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 4 days.

