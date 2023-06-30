Strawberry Sparkler Mocktail | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — f you're looking for a festive mocktail to celebrate the Fourth of July then this Strawberry Sparkler drink is for you!
It's made with simple ingredients and the best part is the fruity ice cubes that would make any drink fun for Independence Day.
All you need is strawberries, blueberries, lemon juice, and sparkling water. If you're not a fan of strawberries you can substitute them for raspberries.
Strawberry Sparkler Mocktail
Ingredients
- Sparkling Water
- Lemon Juice
- Fresh Blueberries
- Fresh Strawberries (chopped)
- 1½ cups Strawberries (fresh or frozen)
- 1 cup Water
- ¼ cup Maple Syrup (can omit to keep sugar-free or use honey, coconut sugar)
Instructions
Start by chopping your strawberries and cutting large blueberries in half. Then place them in the ice cube tray and top with water. Freeze until the cubes are fully frozen.
To make the syrup combine the syrup ingredients - 1 cup of strawberries, water, and maple syrup (if using) in a medium saucepan on the stove over medium heat. Bring to a boil and then simmer until the strawberries are soft about 15-20 minutes.
You can strain the strawberry mixture for a thinner syrup but I like to blend the strawberries in.
To do this, pour everything from your pot into your blender once it's cooled, or use an immersion blender to blend it all together. This needs to be stored in the refrigerator and will last for 4-6 days.
Add 2-3 tbsp of the strawberry syrup puree to a glass. Then add in your fruit ice cubes followed by 2-3 tsp of lemon juice and top it off with sparkling water. Taste and adjust as needed. If you want it sweeter add more strawberry syrup puree. Stir together and enjoy!