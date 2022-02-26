Firefighters working to tackle wildland fire burning near Elk Grove

Fire officials say no structures are threatened but people in the area may see smoke for several hours as the fire burns out.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Firefighters in Elk Grove are working to tackle a wildland fire that broke out Saturday morning sending black smoke into the air, visible for miles.

Officials with the Cosumnes Fire Department say the fire broke out in grass, brush and weeds on a rural property near Highway 99 and Grant Line Road before 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Cosumnes Fire Department, no structures are threatened but the fire will continue to burn for "some time."

The cause of the fire is still unknown, no fire-related injuries have been reported.