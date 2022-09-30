16-year-old arrested for Fairfield shooting

The 16-year-old minor was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder. The victim is a 33-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Detectives arrested a 16-year-old Friday in relation to a Sept. 27 shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue, Tuesday.

The victim is a 33-year-old Fairfield resident who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains, according to officials.

The 16-year-old minor was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder.

No additional information has been given at this time.

