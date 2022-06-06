x
Modesto

Crash involving jackknifed big rig blocking traffic on Hwy 99 near Modesto

California Highway Patrol is asking drivers to find an alternate route through the area of Southbound Highway 99 at Crows Landing Road in Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — A crash involving a jackknifed big rig is blocking all lanes of southbound Highway 99 at Crows Landing Road nears Modesto.

California Highway Patrol is on the scene of the crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon involving the big rig. CHP says all lanes of SB Highway 99 are impacted.

CHP is asking drivers to find an alternate route through the area.

