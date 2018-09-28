1. Kavanaugh, Ford hearing concludes after emotion-filled testimonies

Emotionally battling to rescue his Supreme Court nomination, Brett Kavanaugh fought back against allegations that he'd sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students.

2. What sexual assault survivors can do after an incident

Survivors of sexual assault may experience many emotions after an incident, but there are resources available to those who are willing to reach out.

3. 17 charged in brazen robberies at Apple stores in California

California's attorney general says 17 people have been charged in connection to a string of brazen robberies of more than $1 million in electronics from Apple stores throughout the state.

4. 4 defendants arraigned in murder case of Lodi podiatrist

Four men accused in the murder and conspiracy case of long-time Lodi podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock were all arraigned this afternoon in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton.

6. Officials searching for woman who brought rabies-infected bat to Target

Health officials in Sacramento are searching for a woman who brought a rabies-infected bat into a Target store in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday.

7. Open Mic: Californian's weigh in on Kavanaugh hearings

ABC10 set up an open forum in front of the state capitol where we asked community members to share their opinions on the Kavanaugh judiciary committee hearing.

8. Roseville photographer pays homage to Mickey Mouse

A Roseville photographer known for turning infants into Disney characters is at it again. In their latest photo shoot, Belly Beautiful Portraits of Roseville is paying homage to Mickey Mouse.

9. Is a Costco membership worth the cost?

We got to thinking, with a new Costco opening in Elk Grove, is a $60 membership worth the cost?

