Roseville wastewater official accused of using public funds to pay for employee's law school tuition

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville wastewater official is being charged with five felony counts of misusing public funds for himself and another person.

Roseville's assistant environmental utility director, Kenneth Glotzbach — who is also the executive director for the South Placer Wastewater Authority — was charged in Placer County Superior Court on Nov. 8 by the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

In two of the five counts, Glotzbach is being charged with using funds from the South Placer Wastewater Authority (SPWA).

According to court documents, Glotzbach is being accused of using funds from the SPWA to pay for moving expenses for another employee, Marisa Tricas, between Aug. 1, 2018 and Feb. 1, 2019.

He is also being accused of using SPWA funds to pay for Tricas' law school tuition between May 1, 2020, and March 30, 2021, according to court documents.

The other public funds came from the Nitrate Reduction Task and Cogen Project, according to court documents.

Rob Baquera, a spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department, told ABC10 that Glotzbach was arrested on Friday, Nov. 12 at a private residence in Carmichael. Glotzbach was booked into South Placer jail on charges of misuse of public funds with bail set at $20,000, according to Baquera.

Megan Scheid, Roseville's deputy city manager, told ABC10 that Glotzbach posted bail and was released on that same Friday.

Scheid said Glotzbach's last day with the city was Wednesday, Nov. 17 and that Tricas is currently employed by the city. Scheid said the city is investigating the matter and allegations but can't comment on Tricas' leave status.

Scheid said the city could not comment further on the investigation but gave this statement to ABC10:

"We can’t comment on this specific pending matter since this is an active investigation. What we can share is that we are fully committed to ensuring that the people, policies, and practices at the City provide the responsible stewardship of public resources that is expected in service to our community."

In 2020, Glotzbach was paid $184,929.75 for his assistant director role for Roseville.

