SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family of Stephon Clark will soon hear the results of Calif. attorney general's investigation into the police shooting death of Stephon Clark,

Attorney General Xavier Becerra's independent investigation into Clark's death will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference, just days after Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced she would not charge the two officers.

The press conference takes place one day after 84 people were arrested protesting Schubert's decision. Among those arrested during the protest were clergy and journalists.

In January, Becerra suggested sweeping changes in Sacramento Police Department's use of force training.

Protesters took to East Sacramento streets to help convey the pain that their Meadowview community is experiencing after learning no charges would be brought against the officers involved in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.