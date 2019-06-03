SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Federal investigators announced they too are looking into the Stephon Clark shooting case to determine if there was a violation of his civil rights.

The U.S. Attorney’s office along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Justice Department are all a part of this investigation.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott and Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI’s Sacramento Field Office issued the following statement regarding their investigation:

“Now that both state and local authorities have completed their investigations into the shooting of Stephon Clark, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI, in conjunction with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, will examine whether the shooting involved violations of Mr. Clark’s federal civil rights. That examination will involve a review of the substance and results of the state and local investigations, and any additional investigative steps, if warranted.”

Sacramento Police officials also issued a statement regarding the federal investigation, saying, in part, that the department welcome their expertise.

“Every set of independent eyes on this case adds to our understanding and our ability to improve how we police our community,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “We have made a commitment that we will continually improve how we train our officers and how we respond to critical incidents and this is another step in that process.”

According to police officials, after the federal investigation is completed, the department will look into the incident again to determine if it complied with the use of force policy.

RELATED:

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Tensions rise as Sac city council meeting stops during public comments

The Sacramento City Council is meeting following days of protests after the district attorney and Attorney General announce there will be no criminal charges filed against the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.