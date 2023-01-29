Man killed in Sacramento shooting

One suspect has been detained in connection to the deadly shooting, officials say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say.

The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.

That victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

At least one person has been detained in connection to the shooting. Authorities say the suspect was detained at a different location, away from the original crime scene.

Officials have not released any more information on the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

