Man attacked with machete in Midtown Saturday night

Police believe the two men knew each other prior to the attack.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly assaulting someone with a machete.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to a call of an assault just after midnight Saturday near H and 9th Streets. Upon arrival, they determined one man attacked another with a machete.

The victim of the attack was taken to an are hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The attacker was arrested at the scene of the crime on a charge of assault.

