Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night.
According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m.
Officers got to the scene and found a man inside the car with at least one gunshot wound. They began life-saving measures while waiting for the fire department to arrive, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been identified yet.
