Second person shot, killed near American River College in less than a week

On April 30, a man was found with a gunshot wound at the northwest corner of the American River College campus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the second shooting in less than a week that happened near the American River College Campus.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, around 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, a 911 caller reported a man had collapsed in the street near the 4800 block of Amber Lane and College Oak Drive, less than a mile from the college campus.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a man with "at least one gunshot wound." The victim eventually died from his injuries. 

No information about a suspect or motive has yet been released. 

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. 

On April 30, a man was found shot and killed near the northwest corner of the American River College campus.

