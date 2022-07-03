"Nail Em" App allows Sacramento residents to report illegal fireworks

If you see illegal fireworks officials ask that you report it, by using a free app monitored by Sacramento Fire Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you see illegal fireworks this 4th of July weekend and want to report the incident, the City of Sacramento is urging people to download the free app called "Nail Em."



The "Nail Em " app is monitored by the Sacramento Fire Department. On the app, you are able to upload pictures or GPS locations of the use of illegal fireworks.

On the app you are also able to report the sale of illegal fireworks. Your complaint on the app goes straight to the correct law enforcement agency or fire personnel.

Lastly, you can receive notifications regarding how your complaint was acted upon by using the app.

