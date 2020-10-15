Northern California counties to test earthquake warning system during California Great ShakeOut

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Northern California will get an alert notification on Thursday morning during the ShakeOut Drill, a test of the state's earthquake warning system.
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is testing earthquake alerts on the MyShake app following a press conference at 10 a.m. on International ShakeOut Day, a day of recognition for earthquake preparedness.
The press conference will be live streamed on Cal OES's Facebook and Twitter pages. Around the same time, Sacramento, Yolo, and Placer County will test their emergency notifications systems in the spirit of ShakeOut Day.
If you see the number (833) 422-5253 calling your phone, this is an emergency notification from Sacramento, Yolo or Placer County Emergency Management. The test will occur at roughly the same time as the Earthquake Warning California test from Cal OES: 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Sacramento County urges people who have not subscribed to the system to do so immediately to receive the earthquake alert.
The ShakeOut Drill is meant to not just test the alert system, but to remind Californians of best practices during an earthquake, namely Drop, Cover and Hold On.
