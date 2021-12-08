Sacramento Police searching for at-risk 68-year-old woman

Bobbie Houston is 5'5" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has curly gray hair. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse, jeans, and red and brown shoes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 68-year-old woman whom they described as "at-risk."

Bobbie Houston was last seen on Thursday during the afternoon walking near El Camino Avenue and Boxwood Street. Police say Houston has medical conditions and may have difficulty communicating and walking.

Houston is 5'5" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has curly gray hair. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse, jeans, and red and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Houston's whereabouts is asked to call 916-808-5471.

SPD is seeking the community’s assistance with helping to locate an at-risk missing person due to medical reasons.

68-year-old Bobbie Houston was last seen in the afternoon hours of 8/12/21 after leaving her residence on foot near El Camino Ave and Boxwood St (North Sac). pic.twitter.com/ZdrWKNtd1Y — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 14, 2021