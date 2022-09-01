Sacramento State suspends tailgating at Saturday's football game due to heat

This decision came after Sacramento County officials recommended all outdoor events scheduled between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday should be postponed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University is suspending tailgating at Saturday's football game and campus tabling due to excessive heat.

According to the university, all tailgating activities at this Saturday's football game have been suspended. University officials have also suspended student tabling across campus starting Thursday at 1 p.m. until further notice.

The university says this decision came after Sacramento County officials recommended all outdoor events scheduled between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday should be postponed.

"Assuming conditions are deemed safe by NCAA referees, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.," Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen wrote in a statement.

Nelsen says water stations will be available inside and outside of Hornet Stadium and a cooling room will be open inside The WELL both before and during the game.

"No matter what your weekend plans are, please make sure that you take necessary steps to stay cool, hydrated, and out of the heat as much as possible," Nelsen wrote in a statement.

Cooling centers have opened around Northern California through the Labor Day weekend and can be found HERE.

Some tips to avoid heat exhaustion and other heat-related illness are:

Hydrate with water and electrolyte drinks like propel of Gatorade

Avoid alcohol

Limit time outdoors

Wear sunscreen

Avoid any exercise or strenuous activity outdoors

Stay in temperature controlled spaces

