Sacramento teachers say to prepare for strike Wednesday

Sacramento City Unified says parents should plan to keep their student at home unless they communicate otherwise.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento educators said students and parents should prepare for a strike Wednesday.

After returning to the bargaining table on Monday, a deal has not yet been reached between the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) and SEIU Local 1021.

The unions represent more than 2,800 Sacramento educators and 1,800 staff like bus drivers and custodians.

The union is at odds with SCUSD administrators over issues surrounding staffing, better pay, training and health benefits.

“There’s been horrible disruptions to students' education,” said Nikki Milevsky, school psychologist and vice president of the SCTA.

Union officials say the district is short 250 teachers. They say certificated staff won’t be eligible for any increase in pay for five years and would take an average $10,000 dollar cut in take-home pay due to increased health insurance costs demanded by the district.

They were urging leaders to come to the table. In an update, the district said they are continuing to work with labor partners to avoid a strike.

“There’s definitely a possibility that this could be averted. It’s just up to the district to work with us and frankly they just did not,” Milevsky said.

If no deal is reached by Wednesday, educators plan to walk out and meet outside the Serna Center at 11:30 a.m. Sacramento City Unified schools will close on Wednesday should that happen, according to district officials. This would impact athletic practices, competitions and extracurricular activities as well.

District officials declined ABC10's interview request and referred to their offer of 2% raises, signing bonuses, and 100% paid health care. It's an offer already rejected by the SCTA.

If campuses close Wednesday, SCUSD said students will still be able to access school meals. The district said pre-bagged meals will be available at each school site as well as mobile distribution locations.

It’s unclear how long the strike would last, but the union has planned a strike in front of the Sacramento County Education office on Thursday and outside of City Hall and Cesar Chavez Plaza on Friday.

“It is truly heartbreaking for the students and the teachers,” said Katrina Trute, a SCUSD parent.

Trute has 3rd and 10th graders who struggled during the pandemic. The potential strike comes as they were just getting back on track, and she is worried it could derail their progress.

“The teacher’s union, I feel, is using the teachers as pawns, and I feel the district are using the kids as pawns. The teachers are there to do a job. They can’t do their job. The kids are there to learn, and the kids can’t learn," Trute said.

Trute said the issues between both sides have led to a fractured relationship with families that damages trust.

