Hazel Avenue Improvement Project wraps up in Sacramento County

The project has been in the works since 2008.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The Hazel Avenue Improvement Project is now complete after around 14 years and $70 million. The project goes from Madison Avenue and Highway 50, through Rancho Cordova and Fair Oaks.

A ribbon cutting marked the end of the third and final phase this week. It’s all to make the area safer for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Melissa Wright is the Principal Civil Engineer for the Sacramento County Department of Transportation. She says you’ll notice a few changes along the roadway, including the widening of Hazel from four to six lanes.

“The project originally started back in 2008. It's been phased in three different phases. There are tens of thousands of cars on it every day, it’s a huge commute route," said Wright.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Fair Oaks Water played a role as well – SMUD moved most of its utilities underground, and Fair Oaks Water fixed a few aging water mains.

A sound wall, lighting, and bike lanes were also added, as well as better accommodations along Hazel for public transportation.

