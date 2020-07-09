Residents in 21 Northern California counties may lose power for 1-2 days, PG&E says

Customers in Placer, Nevada, El Dorado, Tuolumne and Yuba counties are among those that could lose power.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Due to wildfire conditions caused by dry, offshore winds, some counties in Northern California might face power shutoffs, according to PG&E officials. The conditions are expected to last from Monday to Wednesday evening, PG&E said.

The utility company said the following counties are included in those that could face Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS): Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yuba.

The PSPS are different from the potential for rolling blackouts that the state's been warned about those are due to the heat wave. The PSPS are called into effect when there is wildfire danger. And as mentioned above, heatwave rolling blackouts occur when California's energy grid cannot keep up with demand on the electric grid.

More than 145,000 customers could be affected by the power shutoffs, according to the PG&E website. Click HERE to see if your address is in the affected areas.

El Dorado County cities that may be affected include:

Greenwood - 1 customer

Kelsey - 1 customer

Placerville - 4,040 customers

Unincorporated - 20,346 customers

Nevada County cities that may be affected include:

Grass Valley - 5,913 customers

Nevada City - 2,240 customers

Unincorporated - 15,152 customers

Placer County cities that may be affected include:

Loomis - 1 customer

Unincorporated - 46,26 customers

Northern California is expecting major wildfire-potential weather with humidity in the 5-15% range. Humidity that low with strong winds, heightens wildfire concerns.

However, the fire and heat concerns will will be short-lived. Temperatures drop 10 degrees Tuesday into the low 100s and upper 90s. Fire weather concerns will be around as late as Wednesday morning when winds begin to die down.

A Flex Alert from California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is still in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. Labor day will be the last day of "Excessive Heat" with record-breaking potential. Northern Californians can expect winds to pick up Labor Day evening, lasting throughout Tuesday.

"What we're dealing with is strong winds moving into the Sacramento Valley as early as 5 a.m.," ABC10 Meteorologist Carley Gomez said. "Then they'll head toward the San Joaquin Valley by 7 a.m."

Expect an all-day annoying kind of wind that doesn't let up until at least 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to be around 25-30 mph. Gusts are expected anywhere from 30-40 m.p.h. The high Sierra will see stronger winds as late as Wednesday morning.

In addition to the cities and counties that could be affected by the power shutoffs, the following tribal communities have been notified of potential impact on tribal lands: Enterprise Rancheria of Maidu Indians, Hoopa Valley Tribe, Karuk Tribe, Mooretown Rancheria, Tuolumne Rancheria, Yurok Tribe.

Resources on PG&E PSPS:

PG&E’s equipment has been linked to more than 20 wildfires, including the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the utility has updates its Public Safety Power Shutoff plan in 2019 to include the de-energization of the big transmission lines during fire-favorable weather conditions.

That means more communities are facing the potential for days-long power shutoffs, as PG&E preemptively shuts off the power, waits for the weather conditions to pass and then inspects every inch of the de-energized lines to make sure it’s safe to turn the power back on.