Modesto man killed in Highway 99 crash

Police believe the 21-year-old driver who died was racing another car at the time of the crash.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash while racing another car on Highway 99 in Modesto, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 5:56 a.m. Sunday on Highway 99 north of Woodland Avenue. Investigators say 21-year-old Ramiro Lopez Trevin lost control of his 2002 Volvo while driving fast, north on Highway 99.

The speed of the car caused it to travel across all lanes of the freeway and onto the right shoulder where it hit a tree head-on, investigators believe.

Officers say Trevin was wearing a seatbelt. They believe he was racing an unknown car at the time of the crash.

Witnesses and people with information on the deadly crash are asked to call investigators at 209-545-7440.

