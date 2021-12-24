11-year-old gets unexpected present from Stockton Police officer

Anthony Jamorabon was waving at a police squad car when the officer inside backed up to his driveway.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton child has a new skateboard this Christmas due to a chance encounter with a Stockton police officer.

11-year-old Anthony Jamorabon was practicing on his skateboard, which had begun to fall apart, in the driveway of his home in the Weston Ranch neighborhood of Stockton on Dec. 18.

"Usually I practice two times a week," said Anthony. "I was just playing outside on my skateboard when I happened to see a police officer."

While skating in his neighborhood, Anthony has made a habit of waving at passing police cars, like the one that drove by his home that afternoon.

"I waved 'hi' at him and then he started to back up into our driveway," Anthony said. "When I saw that I got a little bit scared."

That fear quickly turned into excitement and joy when the Stockton Police Department officer rolled down his window to ask Anthony if he needed a new skateboard — the encounter caught on security camera video.

Anthony told the officer "yes", explaining that the board he was on was beginning to break.

"The nice police officer got up out of his police car and he gave me a new skateboard and a new helmet," said Anthony.

When looking back at home security camera archives, Anthony's brother, Niko Jamorabon was initially struck with confusion.

"I was confused as to why he was backing up," said Niko. "But in the video you can see my little brother waving 'hi' and the two saw each other."

For Niko, the unexpected gift proves "there is still good in this world."

The present came from the department's annual Officer Matt Smith Christmas Toy Drive Project. The department's youth activities office accepts donations of gifts from the public to be given to children in the city including those who are victims of violent crimes or who are in children's shelters.

Presents donated to the drive are typically given out during scheduled events or on a Christmas morning caravan where officers surprise victims of violent crimes. The early gift was well received by Anthony, who now has new hardware to hit the streets with on Christmas Day.

"I wish I could meet that police officer again," said Anthony. "My message would be thank you for the new skateboard and the new helmet."

Anthony says he will continue to wave at police officers and skate even more now, with his new board and helmet.

