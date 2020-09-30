Glass Fire: California's wine country residents facing fire fatigue

The Napa-Sonoma County region is nearing the third anniversary since the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which killed 22 people.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of California's weary wine country residents are confronting yet another devastating wildfire.

The Glass Fire has scorched over 46,000 acres, destroyed about 95 structures, and forced nearly 70,000 people to evacuate their homes, including the entire town of Calistoga and parts of Santa Rosa. The fire is only two percent contained.

It's the fourth major fire in three years in the Napa-Sonoma area. The region is nearing the third anniversary of the 2017 Tubbs Fire that killed 22 people. For many, seeing the blaze come over the iconic ridges was a painful reminder of the losses in 2017.

The Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick acknowledged “fire fatigue" during a press conference on Tuesday. Essick also noted there have not been any deaths, and so far, nobody has been reported missing.

So far in this year’s historic fire season, more than 8,100 California wildfires have killed 29 people and destroyed 7,000 buildings.

Evacuation Orders:

Evacuation Centers:

Cross Walk Church: 2590 First Street, Napa

A Place to Play (Temporary Evacuation Point) 2375 West 3rd Street, Santa Rosa

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Dr.

Maps

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below. Temporary evacuation points have been set up at the Santa Rosa Vets Hall and Petaluma Vets Hall. The Santa Rosa Fairgrounds.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

