Winter storm road conditions: Flood threats, snow for Christmas in Northern California

Forecasters say winter storms that have killed at least two people will bring flooding threats, snow and bitter cold throughout much of the West through Christmas.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is in the midst of a series of winter storms as many drivers take to the roads for holiday travel.

On Thursday, two people died near San Francisco when their car was submerged in a flooded underpass. In the south, a mudslide was reported in a fire-scarred Orange County canyon that had been ordered evacuated but no injuries are reported.

The storm comes as AAA says about 14 million people in Northern California hit the roads and head to the airport. Along the way, those travelers could wind up dealing with slick roads, chain controls and possible whiteout conditions if they head toward the mountains. The National Weather Service says the snow could make travel "difficult if not impossible" in the Sierra at times.

According to the National Weather Service, that means travel issues could stretch into the holiday weekend, and that people should be prepared for extensive delays on the roadways this week.

The new storms could drop rain and snow over much of the region into next week and plunge the Pacific Northwest into a lengthy cold snap and follow a now-departed atmospheric river that delivered copious amounts of precipitation this week.

The Sierra Nevada could see up to 10 feet of snow and forecasters warned drivers of treacherous conditions.