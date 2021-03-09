Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as Caldor Fire slows | Evacuations, road closures and updates

Cal Fire said Saturday morning that the fire is most active on the south side of Echo Lake. More than 680 homes have been destroyed since the fire began on Aug. 14.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Weaving around trees and through patches of mud, heavy equipment moves in the woods surrounding South Lake Tahoe.

While evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings in El Dorado County, the threat the Caldor Fire poses is not over as a lot will depend on what the weather chooses to do over the weekend.

Fire officials say lighter winds have helped keep the Caldor Fire from spreading northeast, although it remains only a few miles from Lake Tahoe. The weather also gave fire crews a chance to dig in and solidify fire lines around portions of the Caldor Fire.

“We’ll put the big boys up front, they’ll start pushing the trees,” Paul Armstrong, heavy equipment contractor from Oakdale, said.

The fire has claimed more than 214,000 acres and continues to grow.

“Yeah it’s scary, it gets scary because man you’ve got all of these homes and you’re clearing all these lines and the fire department is doing a great job,” Armstrong said.

Labor Day weekend would normally be a thriving time for the resort on the Nevada state line but it's been a ghost town since residents were evacuated. As another day passes, the hope is that calmer weather will give crews an advantage as the work to gain control of this wildfire.

“You’re on edge, especially when you go to sleep at night hoping the weather doesn’t turn or anything like that happens,” Lou Torres, a South Lake Tahoe resident, said.

Fire officials say they can't provide a timeline for lifting the evacuation order. But Jake Cagle, a fire operations section chief, says he believes authorities are getting close.

Key Figures

Acres: 214,107

Homes destroyed: 687

Containment: 37%

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada state shelters

Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville - Douglas County residents only

Reno Sparks Convention Center

RV Dry Camping and Large Animals, Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

Reno Sparks Convention Center Reno - Limited crates and space available for pets.

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camping Only, Dayton

Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: Caldor Fire: How firefighters are keeping the fire away from South Lake Tahoe.