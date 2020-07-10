Person barricaded inside Woodland home after threatening to kill neighbors, police say

WOODLAND, Calif. — A person has barricaded himself inside his home Wednesday, according to Woodland Police.
The person, who has not yet been identified, was allegedly in front of his home threatening to kill his neighbors before barricading inside his home near Harvard Court and Ashley Avenue, according to a tweet from police.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area while they handle the incident.
Police say no weapons have been seen at this time.
