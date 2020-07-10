Person barricaded inside Woodland home after threatening to kill neighbors, police say

Woodland Police are asking for people to stay out of the area of Harvard Court.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A person has barricaded himself inside his home Wednesday, according to Woodland Police.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was allegedly in front of his home threatening to kill his neighbors before barricading inside his home near Harvard Court and Ashley Avenue, according to a tweet from police.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area while they handle the incident.

Police say no weapons have been seen at this time.

READ NEXT:

STAY OUT OF THE AREA!



Please avoid the area of Harvard Ct. We will update with more information regarding the circumstances as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/l9GVe5v3HG — Woodland Police Department (@WoodlandPD) October 7, 2020

UPDATE:

We are presently dealing with a situation of a barricaded subject in the area of Harvard Ct./Ashley Ave. The subject was originally in front of his residence threating to kill neighbors, no weapons have been seen. We will provide further updates as they become available. — Woodland Police Department (@WoodlandPD) October 7, 2020