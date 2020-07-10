x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Woodland

Person barricaded inside Woodland home after threatening to kill neighbors, police say

Woodland Police are asking for people to stay out of the area of Harvard Court.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A person has barricaded himself inside his home Wednesday, according to Woodland Police.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was allegedly in front of his home threatening to kill his neighbors before barricading inside his home near Harvard Court and Ashley Avenue, according to a tweet from police

Officers are asking people to avoid the area while they handle the incident. 

Police say no weapons have been seen at this time. 

READ NEXT:

Related Articles

WATCH MORE: Extended Interview: Mother of missing Woodland teen discusses emotional update on case

Four men including two brothers were charged with murder June 10, nearly two years after the mysterious disappearances of two California teenagers who told their parents they were leaving for a while but never returned home. The mother of one of the teens, Alicia Moore, shares her emotional response to the news.