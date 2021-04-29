Some Californians still can't get vaccine | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Health experts say going forward, it will take more effort to reach the unvaccinated. The group includes people unable to leave their homes or who can’t miss work.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Some Californians still can't get vaccine despite surge in supply

Just a few weeks ago, California was struggling to meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations. Now the state is swimming in supply but some people, especially the home-bound who are looking for vaccinations, are struggling to receive the shots.

A San Francisco Bay Area doctor says he's pleading for doses to inoculate older patients who can’t make appointments online. Health experts say going forward, it will take more effort to reach the unvaccinated. The group includes people unable to leave their homes or who can’t miss work. Counties, cities and providers nationwide are turning to paramedics to deliver in-home shots or arrange transportation to vaccination sites.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10