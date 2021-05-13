Clinics popping up for 12 - 15 year old to get vaccinated | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Parents will be able to book appointments for their children who are at least 12 year old for the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Clinics popping up for 12 - 15 year old to get vaccinated

Vaccine clinic for children between the ages of 12 - 15 years old begin Thursday in areas of Northern California. Those attending will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Nurses, nonprofits, others take vaccine to homebound people

As interest dwindles in mass coronavirus vaccination sites in the U.S., local health offices and other providers are ramping up efforts to find and reach homebound people who can't travel for a shot. Victoria McAllister of Hayward, California has ruptured discs that could slice her spinal cord with a wrong move, so she was thrilled when her San Francisco Bay Area health department brought the vaccine to her. California and Pennsylvania are among states coordinating efforts to provide vaccinations in homes. National advocates for seniors and people with disabilities say there should be more robust plans to inoculate the millions of people in those groups.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more