US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

A correctional officer polled his colleagues earlier this year in a private Facebook group about whether they'd take the vaccine. More than half said, “Hell no.”

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

Bogus claims about the coronavirus have exploded since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic a year ago, and much of the job of correcting misinformation has fallen to the world’s front-line medical workers.

In Germany, a video clip showing a nurse using an empty syringe while practicing vaccinations was spread to suggest COVID-19 is fake.

In Bolivia, medical workers had to care for five people who ingested toxic bleach touted as a COVID-19 cure.

Los Angeles emergency room nurse Sandra Younan says one man stormed out of the hospital after a positive COVID-19 test, refusing to believe it was accurate.

US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks

Prison guards are refusing coronavirus vaccines at alarming rates. That's causing some public health experts to worry about the prospect of controlling the pandemic both inside and outside of prison.

Infection rates in prisons are more than four times as high as in the general public.

Prison staff helped accelerate outbreaks by refusing to wear masks, downplaying people’s symptoms, and haphazardly enforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols in confined, poorly ventilated spaces ripe for viral spread.

A Florida correctional officer polled his colleagues earlier this year in a private Facebook group about whether they'd take the COVID-19 vaccine if offered. More than half said, “Hell no.”

