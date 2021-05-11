Three more counties move to less restrictive tiers | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The majority of California is in the orange tier of California's coronavirus reopening plan.

Three more counties move to less restrictive tiers

Three counties could move to less restrictive tiers in the California Department of Public Health's recent coronavirus reopening data update. The data also showed many counties in the red tier have a slim chance of moving to the yellow tier before June 15, when Governor Gavin Newsom said the state could reopen fully.

Starting Wednesday, Madera will be in the orange tier of the state's reopening plan while Mono and San Mateo will be in the yellow tier. The businesses and activities in these counties will be able to loosen their COVID-19 restrictions.

With this week's data update, there is no hope for counties in the red tier to reach the yellow tier before June 15. It would take a minimum of five weeks for a county to move from the red tier to the yellow tier and the last tier adjustment is slated for four weeks from now, assuming the state does reopen when it planned to.

Latest coronavirus numbers in California

According to the latest figures from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), California has 3,656,967 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

There have been 61,246 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the state announcing 5 new deaths on Tuesday.

As of May 11, a total of 32,851,089 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, with over 14.5 million people fully vaccinated.

