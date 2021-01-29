'Keep the Lights on Rockin' grant offers $1K to help businesses pay power utilities during the pandemic | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The vaccine is 85% effective against severe coronavirus disease and is a one-shot option.

State releases latest COVID-19 statistics

On Friday, the state of California announced a state total of 3,205,947 COVID-19 cases. There were also 617 deaths reported Thursday to Friday, bringing the state's death total to 39,578.

'Keep the Lights on Rockin' grant offers $1,000 to help businesses pay power utilities during the pandemic

Leaders with Placer County and the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce are opening applications for the Keep the Lights on in Rocklin grant. The grant will offer approved businesses $1,000 to help with power utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying businesses include:

Hair Salons & Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Movie Theaters

Gyms & Fitness Centers

Wineries; Bars, Breweries & Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Businesses who wish to apply for the money can make submit applications through February 14 on the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce website.

Gov. Newsom signs legislation to extend California's eviction moratorium through June

To avoid mass evictions, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday to extend the current eviction moratorium to June 30, 2021. The previous moratorium was set to expire on Jan. 31.

As hundreds of thousands of Californians struggle to stay housed, lawmakers say, while it doesn’t completely solve the problem, the eviction moratorium extension is a step in the right direction.

A look at 12 different COVID-19 treatments being tested at UC Davis

The UC Davis School of Medicine is at the forefront of coronavirus research. In a press release, the university broke down 12 different treatments researchers are testing to try and combat the virus.

Several trials involve using stem cells to help people recover faster and with fewer complications from COVID-19. Other researchers are looking into how monoclonal antibodies work against the virus, and still others are experimenting with antiviral drugs and other methods.

Johnson & Johnson reveals Phase 3 trial data of single-shot vaccine

With a dire need for more vaccine doses amid the pandemic, Johnson & Johnson has revealed some positive trial data for its vaccine.

According to a press release, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe illness and 85% effective in preventing severe disease.

Though Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is less effective than other vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer, it is a single-shot option. This means unlike Moderna and Pfizer, this new vaccine option would only require one dose. These results come on the heels of another vaccine in final testing. Novavax reported this week that its vaccine appears 89% effective in a U.K. study and that it also seems to work against new mutated versions of the virus circulating in Britain and South Africa.

California will finish vaccinating health care workers, people over 65 and essential workers like teachers and agriculture workers before moving to the new approach.