Nations assess risk of halting, continuing with AstraZeneca vaccine | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Push on with a vaccine that is known to save lives or suspend use of AstraZeneca over reports of dangerous blood clots? That's what some countries are deciding.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Nations assess risk of halting, continuing with AstraZeneca

With coronavirus cases rising in many places, governments are facing the grimmest of dilemmas: push on with a vaccine that is known to save lives or suspend use of AstraZeneca over reports of dangerous blood clots in a few recipients despite no evidence the shot was responsible.

It has created a jagged divide across the globe, forcing politicians to assess the health risks of halting the shots at a time when many countries, especially in Europe, are already struggling to overcome logistical hurdles and vaccine hesitancy.

Sweden on Tuesday joined a swelling group of European Union nations choosing caution over speed, even as international regulators said the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that vaccinations should continue.

Anxiety, confusion, terror, relief: Giving birth in pandemic

Pregnancy, birth and life with a newborn in the middle of a pandemic has been a lot for new moms to handle over the past year. They've battled high anxiety, ever-shifting hospital protocols and intense isolation.

Demographers are studying the varied reasons for an anticipated pandemic baby bust. Women who have done it, meanwhile, have learned to settle for going through labor in masks. Their loved ones can only peer at the new arrivals through windows.

Some grandparents and other relatives have yet to meet the babies months after they were born. Other women worried about being in labor alone without their partners allowed in the room.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9