Sacramento Public Libraries reopen today after extended closure | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Three locations - Valley Hi-North Laguna, Elk Grove and North Natomas - will stay closed for system mantenance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Sacramento Libraries reopening

Twenty one Sacramento Public Library locations are set to reopen on today, Tuesday, Feb. 9, following an extended closure to the public. Curbside service will continue at all 26 library locations.

Three locations - Valley Hi-North Laguna, Elk Grove and North Natomas - will stay closed for system mantenance.

California uses ZIP codes, outreach to boost vaccine equity

Counties in California and other places in the U.S. are trying to ensure they vaccinate people in largely Black, Latino and working-class communities that have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco is reserving some vaccines for seniors in the two ZIP codes hit hardest by the pandemic. In Southern California, Riverside County has partnered with an immigrant advocacy group to vaccinate farmworkers.

Nationwide, states are struggling to distribute vaccines equitably even as officials try to define what equity means. Officials are debating what risk factors gets someone to the head of the line: those in poverty, communities of color, the work they do or if they have a disability.