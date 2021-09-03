Bay Area County won't join Blue Shield vaccine plan | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.
This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.
Santa Clara County won't join Blue Shield vaccine plan
Santa Clara County will not participate in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to have Blue Shield control COVID-19 vaccine distribution in California.
The Mercury News reports that County Executive Jeff Smith said late Monday that Santa Clara County will not sign a contract with the health insurance company because it would not improve speed or efficiency. The state is in the process of switching over to a vaccine appointment and delivery system administered by Blue Shield, but skepticism has surfaced among the state’s 58 counties.
Just one county is aboard but Blue Shield says 41 health centers, 28 hospitals, four large medical groups, three pharmacies and three tribal clinics have signed on.
