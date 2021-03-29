x
Vaccine

Vaccine eligibility expands this week | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Updates from last week can be found here.

State's vaccine eligibility expands on April 1

This week — Thursday, April 1 — anyone 50 years old and above will be eligible to make an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine in California. 

Two weeks later, on April 15, all Californians 16 years old and older will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccination

In a recent press release, the state said they have the "capacity to administer more than 3 million vaccines per week, and is building the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines weekly by the end of April."

Resources guide for California families

