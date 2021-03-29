Vaccine eligibility expands this week | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Two weeks later, on April 15, all Californians over 16 years old will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccination.

ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

State's vaccine eligibility expands on April 1

This week — Thursday, April 1 — anyone 50 years old and above will be eligible to make an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine in California.

In a recent press release, the state said they have the "capacity to administer more than 3 million vaccines per week, and is building the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines weekly by the end of April."

